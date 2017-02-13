Way back in September 2016, Verizon CFO Fran Shammo said that customers have no need of unlimited data because those that tend to gravitate towards unlimited data plans are “abusive.” Well, Fran Shammo has been replaced as Verizon’s CFO and surprise surprise, the company is now offering unlimited data plans again.

They’re not truly unlimited since you’ll be throttled once you hit the 22GB mark, but to try and entice customers to take advantage of its new plan, Verizon is offering some of the hottest phones for free for those who switch to the “unlimited” plan. Customers can choose between an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel , Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, Samsung Galaxy S7 , Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge , or the LG V20 .

In order to take advantage of this offer, all you’ll need to do is port your current phone number to Verizon and sign up for the Verizon unlimited plan. You’ll also need to trade in your current device, which is limited to a handful of eligible devices, including:

Trade-In Devices

iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S6 , S6 Edge+

Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge

Samsung Note 5

LG G5

LG V20

HTC 10

Verizon is also rolling in some discounts should you decide to bring the whole family with you. One unlimited line will set you back $80 bucks, but two is available for $140 and three for $160/month. You can get four lines for $45/month a piece, bringing the grand total to $180/month for four lines of unlimited everything. If you need more than four lines, you can add additional lines for $20 a month.