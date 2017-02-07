The Pixel and Pixel XL got a bit more love in yesterday’s security patch than just security fixes. They also got a fix to one of the most annoying bugs out.

That audio crackling noise that you may get at max volume? It’s been fixed. Mummy trailers be damned, it won’t blow your speaker anymore to enjoy it at full blast.

Of course, some are wondering whether there’s a true fix or if this is more like sweeping dust under the rug, as no one can tell whether Google simply lowered the volume limit to avoid people being able to get to the level that would produce this issue. Even if they did, though, it sounds like the audio is comparably loud and retains its quality through all decibel levels.

[via Reddit]