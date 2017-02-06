We’re expecting to see and hear more about the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport (and the Android Wear 2.0 firmware they’re rocking) on February 9th, but if Evan Blass’s authority is to be accepted then that’ll actually happen one day sooner. That means you should be on the lookout for more information on Hump Day this week, which — appropriately enough — happens to be Update Wednesday at Google.

In case you don’t remember, LG is splitting the nucleus with these two smartphones. The LG Watch Style offers a more basic experience that lacks features like LTE, NFC, a heart-rate sensor, and an integrated GPS. The Sport, meanwhile, adds all those features for folks who find themselves being more active than not.

The price tags should match those expectations. At $250, the LG Watch Style isn’t exactly the biggest value out, but if we’re looking at LG’s history in a vacuum then it can be considered affordable. As such, we probably wouldn’t expect anything less than $350 for the basic LG Watch Sport model.

So, Wednesday. Look forward to it, and in the meantime be sure to check out the LG Watch Style’s rather boring retail box straight ahead.

