Feb 3rd, 2017

It wasn’t too long ago carriers in the US offering customer’s free, zero-rated data on sponsored content was a Net Neutrality grey area and growing cause of concern for the FCC. So much in fact that FCC chairman Tom Wheeler held an “informal review” with T-Mobile, AT&T and Comcast to discuss the finer details of their zero-rated schemes.

With Wheeler now out of the picture and Trump’s newly appointed FCC chairman Ajit Pai now running things, carriers can rest easy knowing the Federal Communications Commission wont be hindrance any longer.

The FCC announced today that they’re finally ready to bury the hatchet by putting an end to “the past Commission’s zero-rating inquiries” and recommitting themselves to “permissionless innovation.” The FCC went on to say:

“While this is just a first step, these companies, and others, can now safely invest in and introduce highly popular products and services without fear of Commission intervention based on newly invented legal theories.”

Reassuring T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon, the FCC reiterated in a letter that they have officially closed the inquiry and that, “Any conclusions, preliminary or otherwise, expressed during the course of the inquiry will have no legal or other meaning or effect going forward.”

In a separate statement, Pai — a staunch opponent of Net Neutrality — also said the FCC would be taking a more hands-off approach when it came to the way carriers handled free-data programs, choosing instead to focus instead on deploying broadband data.

“Today, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau is closing its investigation into wireless carriers’ free-data offerings. These free-data plans have proven to be popular among consumers, particularly low-income Americans, and have enhanced competition in the wireless marketplace.

Going forward, the Federal Communications Commission will not focus on denying Americans free data. Instead, we will concentrate on expanding broadband deployment and encouraging innovative service offerings.”

Under Obama’s lead, Wheeler launched an informal inquiry into carrier’s zero-rating schemes. The issue was that by zero-rating their own services over others, carriers were creating an unfair advantage, a slippery slope and something that had the potential of violating Net Neutrality laws.

[FCC statement | via TechCrunch]
local_offer    AT&T   FCC   Net Neutrality   T-Mobile   Verizon  

stars Further Reading

AT&T rolling out 5G network to Austin and Indianapolis first

T-Mobile's Galaxy S7 Nougat on the way

T-Mobile waives sales tax on smartphones

Comcast will begin offering wireless phone service this year

Verizon offers unlimited international calls for an extra $15/month

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

2

more_vertHow to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day
closeHow to set up a live wallpaper to mirror the time of day [VIDEO]

Want a pixelized wallpaper that follows the sun and moon cycles of a 24 hour day? This guide will teach you how to set it up on your phone.

3

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

4

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

5

more_vertLeaked photos of LG G6 prototype
closeFirst photos of alleged LG G6 prototype surface

After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.

6

more_vertGoogle Calendar Tips & Tricks
close10 Tips & Tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar

Google Calendar is arguably the biggest advancement in calendars since they started printing them out with cat photos. To get the most out of this powerful productivity tool, there are a few tips and tricks you should know about.

7

more_vertNexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures
closeNexus 5X got fingerprint gestures in latest update

While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

8

more_vertWhy I'm excited for the HTC U Ultra
closeFive reasons to be excited about the HTC U Ultra

Unveiled a few weeks back, the HTC U Ultra is HTC’s latest attempt to steal your attention away from the competition. Some may see the U Ultra as a ripoff of the LG V20 wrapped in the body of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but there are a few features which set the U Ultra apart. …

9

more_vertMulti-card wallet Coin shutdown after Fitbit acquisition
closeMulti-card wallet Coin shutdown after Fitbit acquisition

Fitbit purchased Coin back in May 2016, but today the company announced the shutdown of its products. Coin users have until February 28 to sync their cards for use until the device dies.

10

more_vertCamera test: Honor 6X vs iPhone 7
closeCamera shootout: Honor 6X vs iPhone 7, the results may surprise you

We put the $250 Honor 6X up against the iPhone 7 in a camera shootout expecting the phone to be obliterated by Apple’s latest and greatest. Imagine our surprise when the results showed a much different outcome…