We’ve had time to evaluate the Honor 6X , so much so that a thorough review was crafted by Chris Chavez to give you an idea of what, exactly, it has to offer.

And now the time has come to rank its worth up against other phones of its ilk. At $250, the Honor 6X impresses quite a bit, and it has found itself a spot on the list of the best cheap Android phones available in these early parts of 2017.

It has all the makings of a worthy phone:

Great build quality

Long-lasting battery life

Big, crisp display

Fingerprint sensor

We could go on, but you get the point. Anyway, whether it’s good enough to trounce all others on this list is yet to be seen, and your eyes can see the answer to that by jumping through the link ahead.