Everyone reacted to Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel in their own way, and here’s how Viber is doing it: free calls to folks on mobile and landline in any of the 7 countries affected. The VOIP service is doing so to knock down a barrier for those who want to keep in contact with friends, family members, colleagues, and what have you in case they are facing troubles in trying to travel. It’s worth noting that calls to other Viber users were already free.

Viber wasn’t publicly visceral in their response, only noting that they just want to help keep people connected, but CEO of Japanese Rakuten Inc. H. Mikitani (the owners of Viber) had a pretty spirited commentary to share on Twitter. He talks about how his family moved to the US when he was 7 and how he respects the country, and how proud he was when his father studied at top universities in America.

In any case, Viber is one option you can turn to if you don’t have the finances to keep constant international contact with anyone in these countries. Viber hasn’t yet detailed an end date for the promotion, only noting that they may terminate it at any time. More details are here.