Jan 27th, 2017

Yesterday, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, held its Q4 2016 earnings call where the company revealed how well it performed in the last portion of 2016. Overall, the company announced its earnings of $26 billion, which was 22% higher when compared to Q4 2015.

These results were a bit more than analysts were expecting, with projections settling around an 18% increase and about $25 billion. In regards to shares, the company fell a bit short of the $9.64 mark that was set, posting a income per share of about $9.36. This translated into an income of $6.59 billion in profit.

However, not everything was rosy for Alphabet as the company’s “Other Bets” division posted a loss of $1.08 billion. This was better than the $1.21 billion which was reported back in Q4 2015. The “Other Bets” division includes everything other than Google and YouTube, including Google Glass, Project Wing, and Google Fiber.

The move into producing hardware has seemed to be a fruitful one at this point. However, we’ll have to see how it all plays out as sales numbers for the Pixel lineup continues to grow. If you want to check out the full earnings call for yourself, be sure to check out the video here.

[The Verge | YouTube]
