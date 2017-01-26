Jan 26th, 2017

We’re slowly beginning to learn what company’s will be attending Mobile World Congress, which is set to kick off at the end of February. Despite Samsung not unveiling the Galaxy S8 at the event, it seems that Xiaomi is skipping the event altogether.

We were expecting to see at least one new device from Xiaomi, which likely would have been the successor to the Xioami Mi 5. We’ve seen leaks and rumors surrounding the Mi 6, but it won’t be unveiled at MWC 2017. This means that an earlier rumor suggesting that we’ll see the device launch in the first week of February may come to fruition.

The report from TechCrunch also confirmed that Xiaomi “does have plans to attend, and arrange, other events outside of China.” However, it seems that the company just doesn’t have any new devices to unveil at the event, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled to see what the company will be working on at another time.
