Ever needed to reply to someone with the perfect GIF, but you just can’t find it? Allo’s newest chatbot will certainly alleviate those woes. The new bot is named Lucky, in honor of the I’m Feeling Lucky button and it works much the same way as that button. Tell the bot how you’re feeling or what you want to see and it will immediately return a GIF related to that subject.

Right now the bot isn’t available to everyone but it should be rolling out over the next couple days. I personally downloaded the most recent APK on APKMirror to try and get this bot to work, so it’s likely a server-side rollout that will be finished soon.

Fire up Allo and send a message to @lucky to see it in action.