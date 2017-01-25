At $250, the Honor 6X is already one of the best values in Android. A mid-range smartphone, with a premium high-end feel, but at an entry-level price — it’s a recipe for success. If the price of the phone alone wasn’t already a good enough deal, B&H is now offering a little extra incentive by way of a few good freebies.

If you head on over the phone’s listing, B&H is throwing in a pair of JBL Synchros E40BT Bluetooth headphones (a $100 value) and a Spieltek VR headset (a $60 value) for no extra charge. Both items are pretty well reviewed, and it’s really hard to go wrong with a full VR setup, even if the headset is more like a luxury Google Cardboard Viewer.

We recently saw the Honor 6X discounted to $200 as part of a flash sale that saw the phone selling out after a few minutes. While $50-off is a great deal, throwing in $150+ worth of freebies is also pretty nice. If you’re still on the fence, this could be the little push you need to pick up one. Whether it’s an upgrade, replacement, or spare Android device, it’s hard to beat this kind of value.