Heads-up: if you have your eye on the Honor 6X , you’ll want to buy it today. Honor is holding a limited flash sale starting at 12PM Central time today that’ll bring the phone’s cost down by $50. That’s a $200 price tag before any applicable taxes or shipping.

All you’ll need to do to take advantage is head to Honor’s site and input your email address. They’ll send you a coupon code that you can use during the flash sale period to get the discount. And if you’re fast enough, you could be one of the first 300 people to also get a case, ear buds, and a selfie stick to go along with it at on extra cost.

The Honor 6X is a value-packed smartphone which offers a lot of bang for buck. We explored it a bit early in our first hands-on look with the thing and found it to be quite the looker, and it should be able to withstand the test of time thanks to its beefy internals. Look forward to the Honor 6X shipping later this month.

As for the deal, act fast once the clock strikes 12PM Central as supply is said to be extremely limited.

