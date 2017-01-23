Samsung has finally released the results of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 inquiry. We’ve been hearing rumors about the report, but now we have the official report. The company says there were two flaws in the Note 7 batteries.

The first flaw was found in the upper right corner of the battery. It caused the battery to short circuit. The second flaw, which was used in replacements, had a welding defect from manufacturing. Some replacement phones were even missing insulation tape.

The investigation was performed by 700 employees at Samsung who tested 200,000 phones and 30,000 batteries. Samsung also commissioned three outside firms who found similar results. The president of mobile operations had this to say: “we are committed to earning the trust of our customers through innovation that redefines what is possible in safety, and as a gateway to unlimited possibilities and incredible new experiences.”

Check out the infographic from Samsung below.