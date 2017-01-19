Jan 19th, 2017

Motorola is obviously gearing up to launch the next devices in the “Moto G” lineup. Last week, we saw what appeared to be an official press image for the Moto G5 Plus, and now we know what the specs of the device will be after someone attempted to sell the device.

According to the listing, the owner shared the specs of the device and the G5 Plus ahead of the company’s official unveiling. The G5 Plus will feature a 5.5-inch 1080p display while being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The device will also include 32GB of storage, of which only 21GB is available. The rear camera comes in at 13MP, while the front camera is only 5MP. The G5 Plus will also include a 3,100mAh battery and is running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Finally, we are expecting the device to be priced at around $300, with the regular Moto G5 being priced at about $250. The G5 is likely to feature similar specs, with the exception of a lower amount of RAM and a different camera.

[MotoG3]
local_offer    Lenovo   Motorola   Motorola Moto G5   Motorola Moto G5 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Google has removed the Moto 360 2015 from its store

Tough sledding for Moto's revival

Moto Z Play getting Nougat in March

Official press image of the Moto G5 Plus leaks

Nexus 6 suffers speakerphone issue

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

3

more_vertHere are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

6

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

7

more_vertNew patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

8

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 case renders
closeRenders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 seem to confirm the removal of the home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.

10

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.