Motorola is obviously gearing up to launch the next devices in the “Moto G” lineup. Last week, we saw what appeared to be an official press image for the Moto G5 Plus, and now we know what the specs of the device will be after someone attempted to sell the device.

According to the listing, the owner shared the specs of the device and the G5 Plus ahead of the company’s official unveiling. The G5 Plus will feature a 5.5-inch 1080p display while being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The device will also include 32GB of storage, of which only 21GB is available. The rear camera comes in at 13MP, while the front camera is only 5MP. The G5 Plus will also include a 3,100mAh battery and is running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Finally, we are expecting the device to be priced at around $300, with the regular Moto G5 being priced at about $250. The G5 is likely to feature similar specs, with the exception of a lower amount of RAM and a different camera.

