Lenovo is hard at work on its next generation of Moto phones, as evidenced by the numerous leaks we’ve seen surrounding the Moto X 2017 and this new Moto G5 Plus that’s rumored to be revealed sometime in March. The official press image above was leaked by a Weibo user, who also shared some of the expected specs to find in this device.

Rumored Specs

5.5″ Full HD display

Snapdragon 625 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of storage

3,080mAh battery

13 megapixel rear camera

5 megapixel front-facing camera

Front-facing Fingerprint sensor

While we don’t know much else about the Moto G5 Plus at this point, the rumors do suggest that it will launch with Android 7.0 Nougat when it becomes available sometime in March.