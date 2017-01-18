Back in December, Project Fi began a new referral program which would give a $20 credit to both new and existing customers. This credit could only be used towards their bill, but hey, free money is always good.

Originally, Google stated that the promotion would only last until January 11th, but the company has confirmed that it will be extended indefinitely. This means that you can continue to send referral codes to your friends and family and receive up to $200 in bill credit.

In order to be eligible for the bill credits, you’ll need to send a generated referral code to whoever is signing up for Project Fi. Then, both parties must keep their Fi accounts in good standing, and the referred individual must be a new subscriber and must pay for at least two months of service.

[9to5Google]