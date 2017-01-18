We live in a world where you can almost instantly see any person face-to-face with a few taps on your phone. Video calling might not be as popular as it’s depicted in sci-fi movies, but it’s still a very valuable form of communication. People were making video calls over the internet before smartphones came around, but the technology is a million times better nowadays. There’s never been a better time to hop on-board. Let’s take a look at the best Android apps for video calling.

See also: Best Apps for Live Streaming

Google Duo

Google Duo is the newest app on our list, but it might be the best. The headlining feature of Duo is the barebones simplicity of it. All you need is a phone number and you’re ready to go. Another great feature is “Knock Kock,” which gives you the ability to see the caller before answering the call. If you want something dead easy to use, Duo is the one.

Download: Google Duo

Google Duo Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.4

Skype

You can’t talk about video calling without mentioning Skype. To many people, “Skypeing” is to video calling what Kleenex is to tissues. That’s the power of Skype. It’s certainly not the best video calling app in terms of design, but the fact that so many people know about it is a big strength. There’s a pretty good chance your friends and family are already using it.

Download: Skype

Skype Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.1

WhatsApp

Video calling is probably not the first thing on your mind when you think about WhatsApp. The world’s most popular messaging app does indeed have the capability. Video calling is just one of the many ways you can communicate on WhatsApp. It’s super easy to make a video call and, like Skype, there’s a very good chance your friends are already on WhatsApp.

Download: WhatsApp

WhatsApp Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.4

Google Hangouts

Remember Hangouts? Google Duo might be a more streamlined video calling app, but Hangouts still works just fine. The benefit of Hangouts is it also acts as a text-based messaging app. If you’re looking for a more “all-in-one” video calling experience, Hangouts would be the better choice over Duo. The question is how long will Google keep Hangouts alive?

Download: Hangouts

Hangouts Price: Free

Free Rating: 3.9

Facebook Messenger

Like WhatsApp, you might not think of Facebook Messenger as a video calling app, but it is. FB Messenger can do pretty much anything you want in terms of communication. The video calling feature works on phones and computers. There’s a very good chance that everyone you know is already on Facebook, which makes Messenger and easy choice.

Download: Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger Price: Free

Free Rating: 3.9

Viber

Viber isn’t as popular as WhatsApp or FB Messenger, but it packs just as many features. Video calling is one of the ways you can communicate with friends. It’s free to make video calls to anyone that has a Viber account. Viber is a well-designed app and the video calling works very well.

Download: Viber

Viber Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.3

Tango

Tango is one of the oldest video calling apps for Android. It was a really big deal back in the HTC EVO 4G days, but video calling wasn’t ready for prime time yet. The app has continued to get better and better over the years. It has some fun features, like masks and avatars, that you won’t find in the other apps in our list. Sometimes a classic is still the best choice.

Download: Tango

Tango Price: Free

Free Rating: 4.3

The trick with video calling is finding an app that your friends and family can use. It doesn’t matter if you use Viber if the people you want to call are on Skype. You can either constantly convert everyone to the latest and greatest app, or stick with a classic that everyone knows. Hopefully, in the future, we won’t be fragmented across dozens of different apps. Until that magical day comes, you should be happy with one of the apps listed above.

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous “Best Apps” lists for everything from dating to education. Check out the lists below to explore even more!