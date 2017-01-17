Jan 17th, 2017

It seems Google is finally rolling out new functionality in Google Maps designed to tell you what to expect in terms of parking availability at your destination. The app can show you expected parking availability for any given destination, though it mainly seems geared toward public hotspots like malls and restaurants.

An icon will show up blue and show either Medium or Easy, which obviously refers to how easy it’ll be to find reasonable parking. If parking is limited, the icon will turn red.

We’re not sure how accurate the info would be for any given scenario, but it’s said Google has been asking Local Guides to give info on how easy it was to find parking for places they visit. It’d be crowdsourced information in that case, though it should be used more as a guideline as conditions can obviously change for any given number of reasons.

As for the availability of the feature in the app, it doesn’t sound like Google is doing widespread rollouts just yet, so we’re not sure how, exactly, folks are selected to get it. It may just be light server-side A/B testing, or we could be drumming up to a bigger release. We’ll try to find the answer to that, but let us know if you’re seeing it in the meantime.

[via AndroidPolice]
local_offer    Google   Google Maps  

stars Further Reading

Deal: Daydream View for $49

An update on Pixel issues

Uber in Google Maps

Google's new CDD rules

New update to Gboard fixes a lot of issues with laggy actions

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

3

more_vertFacebook suffers battery issues again
closeFacebook draining your battery again? There’s a really quick solution this time

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertHTC U Ultra vs Competition
closeHTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus [CHART]

If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

6

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

7

more_vertGalaxy S8 case renders
closeRenders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 seem to confirm the removal of the home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.

8

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

9

more_vertHTC U Play vs Competition
closeHTC U Play vs OnePlus 3T vs Axon 7 vs Moto Z Play [CHART]

We’ve compared the U Play with other mid-range phones to find out how it stacks up.

10

more_vertXiaomi copying Samsung with the Xiaomi Mi 6
closeLeaked image may show off the Xiaomi Mi 6, curved screen planned

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to be revealed in the first week of February, but new leaks showcase what the upcoming phone looks like as well as its suspected pricing.