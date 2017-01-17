If you’re reading this and living in the United States, Oppo is likely a company you’ve never heard of. However, the story is much different in China as Oppo is one of the top dogs, providing great smartphone options every year.

The company’s next flagship iteration will be the Oppo Find 9, which is expected to launch sometime this year. Unfortunately for Oppo, it seems as though a couple of press images and the specs for the Find 9 have found their way onto the interwebs ahead of time.

The big highlight of the Find 9 comes with the display, as it seems that Oppo will be one of the next OEMs to release a bezel-less smartphone. We don’t have specific dimensions of the display, but as you can see from the image above, there is practically no bezel, aside from the top and bottom of the Find 9.

The latest leak has also revealed that there will be 2 different variants of the Find 9. The first will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The second variant will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It also seems that Oppo is moving away from its Color OS which has adorned previous devices. Instead, the company will announce Find OS, which will be infused with AI, but it’s unknown whether a personal assistant such as Amazon’s Alexa will come pre-installed. Considering that Amazon jumped on board with Huawei for an upcoming software update on the Mate 9, this would not be a shocking revelation if it were to come true.

Oppo is expected to announce the Find 9 in the first half of 2017, so we’ll just have to hold onto our hats until the time has come.

