Jan 17th, 2017

If you’re reading this and living in the United States, Oppo is likely a company you’ve never heard of. However, the story is much different in China as Oppo is one of the top dogs, providing great smartphone options every year.

The company’s next flagship iteration will be the Oppo Find 9, which is expected to launch sometime this year. Unfortunately for Oppo, it seems as though a couple of press images and the specs for the Find 9 have found their way onto the interwebs ahead of time.

The big highlight of the Find 9 comes with the display, as it seems that Oppo will be one of the next OEMs to release a bezel-less smartphone. We don’t have specific dimensions of the display, but as you can see from the image above, there is practically no bezel, aside from the top and bottom of the Find 9.

The latest leak has also revealed that there will be 2 different variants of the Find 9. The first will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The second variant will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It also seems that Oppo is moving away from its Color OS which has adorned previous devices. Instead, the company will announce Find OS, which will be infused with AI, but it’s unknown whether a personal assistant such as Amazon’s Alexa will come pre-installed. Considering that Amazon jumped on board with Huawei for an upcoming software update on the Mate 9, this would not be a shocking revelation if it were to come true.

Oppo is expected to announce the Find 9 in the first half of 2017, so we’ll just have to hold onto our hats until the time has come.

[Gizmochina]
local_offer    OPPO   oppo find 9  

stars Further Reading

Demand for smartphone components increases

Samsung, Apple dominate holidays

Oppo to expand to US

Samsung’s market share dives because of

Samsung led smartphone sales in Q1 2016

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

3

more_vertFacebook suffers battery issues again
closeFacebook draining your battery again? There’s a really quick solution this time

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertHTC U Ultra vs Competition
closeHTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus [CHART]

If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

6

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

7

more_vertGalaxy S8 case renders
closeRenders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 seem to confirm the removal of the home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.

8

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

9

more_vertHTC U Play vs Competition
closeHTC U Play vs OnePlus 3T vs Axon 7 vs Moto Z Play [CHART]

We’ve compared the U Play with other mid-range phones to find out how it stacks up.

10

more_vertXiaomi copying Samsung with the Xiaomi Mi 6
closeLeaked image may show off the Xiaomi Mi 6, curved screen planned

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to be revealed in the first week of February, but new leaks showcase what the upcoming phone looks like as well as its suspected pricing.