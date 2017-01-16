Following the announcement of the ASUS ZenFone AR and ZenFone Zoom 3, a new report suggests that ASUS is looking to ramp up sales over the course of the next few years. In 2016, the company sold 20 million smartphones, in no small part to the release of the ZenFone 3 lineup which provided users a great experience for those on a budget.

The ASUS ZenFone AR turned heads at CES 2017 by being the first to complete two different objectives – the first smartphone with 8GB of RAM, and the first to be compatible with both Google’s Daydream and Tango features. It’s unlikely that this smartphone will lead sales for the company in 2017, but CES Jerry Shen has stated that the ZenFone 4 lineup will be released in Q2 of this year.

ASUS has also recently released the ZenFone Pegasus 3S in China, where the company has a strong foundation. But that was just the first move in a series of many to build upon the 20% growth in several markets, including 5% growth overall.

2017 is already shaping up to be an interesting year, and we haven’t even seen the flagships released. Many OEM’s are expected to announce these devices at MWC 2017, which will kick off late next month.

[DigiTimes]