Jan 16th, 2017

Following the announcement of the ASUS ZenFone AR and ZenFone Zoom 3, a new report suggests that ASUS is looking to ramp up sales over the course of the next few years. In 2016, the company sold 20 million smartphones, in no small part to the release of the ZenFone 3 lineup which provided users a great experience for those on a budget.

The ASUS ZenFone AR turned heads at CES 2017 by being the first to complete two different objectives – the first smartphone with 8GB of RAM, and the first to be compatible with both Google’s Daydream and Tango features. It’s unlikely that this smartphone will lead sales for the company in 2017, but CES Jerry Shen has stated that the ZenFone 4 lineup will be released in Q2 of this year.

ASUS has also recently released the ZenFone Pegasus 3S in China, where the company has a strong foundation. But that was just the first move in a series of many to build upon the 20% growth in several markets, including 5% growth overall.

2017 is already shaping up to be an interesting year, and we haven’t even seen the flagships released. Many OEM’s are expected to announce these devices at MWC 2017, which will kick off late next month.

[DigiTimes]
local_offer    ASUS  

stars Further Reading

ZenFone 3 gets Nougat

Daydream is coming to the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and more

ASUS officially announces the ZenFone 3 Zoom

ASUS unveils the new Chromebook Flip C302

Qualcomm outs the ASUS ZenFone AR

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

2

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

3

more_vertFacebook suffers battery issues again
closeFacebook draining your battery again? There’s a really quick solution this time

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertHTC U Ultra vs Competition
closeHTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus [CHART]

If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

6

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

7

more_vertLG G6 to have 18:9 5.7-inch QHD display
closeLG announces new 18:9 QHD LCD panel for the LG G6

The unveiling of the LG G6 is still more than a month away, but it looks like LG isn’t interested in waiting until Mobile World Congress to share important details about its 2017 flagship smartphone. After revealing that the LG G6 would not be a modular device, LG has now announced the new “QHD+” display …

8

more_vertGalaxy S8 case renders
closeRenders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 seem to confirm the removal of the home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.

9

more_vertHTC U Play vs Competition
closeHTC U Play vs OnePlus 3T vs Axon 7 vs Moto Z Play [CHART]

We’ve compared the U Play with other mid-range phones to find out how it stacks up.

10

more_vertXiaomi copying Samsung with the Xiaomi Mi 6
closeLeaked image may show off the Xiaomi Mi 6, curved screen planned

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to be revealed in the first week of February, but new leaks showcase what the upcoming phone looks like as well as its suspected pricing.