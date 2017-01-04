ASUS has officially unveiled the ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES this year, which is a refresh of its camera-focused line that cuts back on the camera in order to make room for a massive 5,000mAh battery. Despite that massive battery, the ZenFone 3 Zoom is 3mm slimmer than the original device.

Where the ZenFone 3 Zoom differs from the original is its lack of 3X optical zoom. The newest iteration does feature a dual-camera setup, but one of the two lenses is only 2.3X magnification. The other lens features a 12 megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/1.7 aperture. That’s pretty similar to the setup found in the iPhone 7, which allows you to shoot photos with a bokeh effect of blurring the background with the subject in focus.

ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom Specs

5.5″ 1080p display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

5,000mAh battery

12MP dual rear cameras

Memory unannounced

Storage configurations unannounced

ASUS says the memory and storage configurations will be announced at a later date, but it expects the phone itself to be available sometime in February.