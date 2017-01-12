Google has updated the Maps app today with a pretty big new feature. You can now use Uber, from start to finish, entirely in the Maps app. That includes setting a destination, picking an Uber type, boking, tracking your ride, and even calling the driver. All without leaving Google Maps.

The update brings Maps up to version 9.43.2, but the Uber integration may require a server side switch. You might not see the functionality immediately. If you use Uber a lot, this is a massive convenience. Now you have just one app for all of your travel needs, and the Maps app is much better than the Uber app. Check out the video above to see how it works.