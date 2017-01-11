Nokia has hit Facebook with word that they aren’t done with their early 2016 announcements. That’s no surprise considering the company has plans to push a wide range of phones out of the door.

We’re said to be learning more on February 26th, which those of us privy to key dates in the industry know to be the press day for Mobile World Congress.

We can’t be sure what to expect so early. A phone of some sort is obvious, but which one? Murmurings say that the recently-announced Nokia 6 will find its way outside of China at some point despite Nokia making it sound like a China-exclusive device.

And while that’d be a great announcement and all, we want to see something from Nokia that really challenges the current big players in the market with a flagship-level device. Mark your calendars if you’re as curious as we are.