Jan 11th, 2017

The folks at Kantar Worldpanel, a company that monitors and analyzes consumer behavior, has released a report for the smartphone market. The report includes the months of September, October, and November of last year. A few interesting numbers pertain to Android.

First, the good news. Android saw an increase of 7.2% in China compared to the same period in 2015. Huawei was responsible for a quarter of those sales, overtaking both Apple and Xiaomi. The iPhone 7 is still the most popular device overall. China is a massive market for smartphones, so it’s very good to see Android doing well.

Android in the US isn’t doing quite as well. Sales dropped 5.1% compared to the same period in 2015. The top three devices in the US are iPhones. The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge make up the largest Android share. The Pixel had a measly 1.3%, but it was freshly launched.

These numbers shouldn’t be cause for concern. Android still had a commanding 60% of smartphone sales in the US. That’s still better than a lot of other countries. Android is doing just fine.

[via GSM]

