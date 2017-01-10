Jan 10th, 2017

If you haven’t yet picked up the LeEco Le Pro3 or the Le S3 during one of their numerous holiday promotions, you can now find the devices on Target’s website. There’s no indication that Target will be selling these devices in store, but the brand recognition could certainly help LeEco with its US expansion.

LeEco is in a bit of trouble itself after expanding much too rapidly in several different key areas, so it’s likely trying to make the most of sales now that it’s finally made the jump to the US. Tech-savy readers will remember that LeEco bought Vizio early last year, which likely helped fuel its expansion into the US.

Our own Joe Fedewa reviewed the LeEco Le Pro 3 when it first became available in the US last year, giving the device a score of 3.9/5. Joe mentions the performance of the device being great for what it is, but it’s ruined by bad software while being pretty “meh” everywhere else. He notes the performance and battery life make the phone worth $299 if you can deal with the janky software.
local_offer    LeEco   LeEco Le Pro3   LeEco Le S3   Target  

stars Further Reading

Get $80 off of the Le Pro 3 and Le S3

Layoffs hit LeEco

CoolPad's Cool S1 launched

LeEco phones and TVs headed to Amazon & Best Buy

LeEco Le Pro 3 Review

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertLatest OxygenOS update comes to the OnePlus 3T
closeOnePlus pushes the latest OxygenOS Nougat update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T

After users were discovered to be unable to download apps from the Play Store, OnePlus released a bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

4

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

5

more_vertGoogle wants users to try "the new Google Voice"
closeGoogle prematurely asks users to try the ‘the new Google Voice’ before it’s live

Voice users logging into their inbox, are being greeted by a mysterious banner at the top of the site asking them to try “the new Google Voice.” Is Google Voice about to make a comeback?

6

more_vertHands-on: Samsung Chromebook Pro
closeHands-on: The Samsung Chromebook Pro is built to compete with the iPad Pro [VIDEO]

Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

8

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

9

more_vertHonor 6X Giveaway
closeGIVEAWAY: Win an Honor 6X from Phandroid!

We’re giving away an Honor 6X and entering to win couldn’t be easier!

10

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.