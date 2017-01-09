Jan 9th, 2017

Nokia’s first real Android phone is finally official (these weird phones don’t count), but it’s not official in the way we always hoped. The Nokia 6 is a phone with the Nokia name that isn’t actually built by Nokia. The phone is made by HMD Global, and it’s not the Nokia flagship phone you were waiting for. At least not yet.

Here are the main specs you need to know:

  • 5.5-inch FHD Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Storage
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 16MP Rear Camera
  • Android 7.0 Nougat

The Nokia 6 will be coming to China early this year, but this is just the first of six Nokia phones that will be released by HMD this year. We can get a good idea of what the future devices will look like. Even though this phone isn’t made by Nokia, HMD has retained some of the classic Nokia design. AndroidPure got their hands on the phone, which you can see below. It’s a nice looking mid-range device, but we hope to see some high-end specs soon.
local_offer    Nokia   Nokia 6  

stars Further Reading

The Nokia E1 features low-end specs

Nokia devices for 2017

There may be 5 Nokia devices in 2017

Nokia announces patent infringement suit against Apple

The Nokia D1C will be priced at $150

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

4

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

5

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

6

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

7

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

8

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

9

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

10

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.