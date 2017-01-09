Nokia’s first real Android phone is finally official (these weird phones don’t count), but it’s not official in the way we always hoped. The Nokia 6 is a phone with the Nokia name that isn’t actually built by Nokia. The phone is made by HMD Global, and it’s not the Nokia flagship phone you were waiting for. At least not yet.

Here are the main specs you need to know:

5.5-inch FHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

8MP Front Camera

16MP Rear Camera

Android 7.0 Nougat

The Nokia 6 will be coming to China early this year, but this is just the first of six Nokia phones that will be released by HMD this year. We can get a good idea of what the future devices will look like. Even though this phone isn’t made by Nokia, HMD has retained some of the classic Nokia design. AndroidPure got their hands on the phone, which you can see below. It’s a nice looking mid-range device, but we hope to see some high-end specs soon.