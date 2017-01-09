Jan 9th, 2017

ASUS didn’t take too long to get this one out: the ZenFone 3 is now getting its Android 7.0 Nougat update. Specifically, those in the Philipines are going to be seeing it first, but it shouldn’t take long to reach other borders.

In case you aren’t caught up, Nougat brought iwth it some key features such as multi-window support, true support for quick responses from notifications, and notification stacking, all of which have been highly requested features over the years.

The update is heading to both the ZE520KL and ZE552KL, so be sure to get charged up and onto a WiFi network as it’s sure to be one download you don’t want corrupted. Oh, and ASUS is giving away some cases to celebrate. Yay! More details here.
local_offer    Android 7.0 Nougat   Android Nougat   ASUS   ASUS ZenFone 3   OTA Update  

