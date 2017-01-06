Jan 6th, 2017

A few months ago ZTE started taking ideas from its community surrounding what they want to see in a smartphone. Now it looks like ZTE has taken that feedback and settled on a concept device, but they want your help to build it. The Project CSX Phone campaign has launched on Kickstarter with a goal of 500,000.

So what’s up with this new concept? Dubbed the Hawkeye by those consumers who responded to ZTE’s call for new features in phones, the idea is that this smartphone won’t require the use of two hands to navigate through common smartphone tasks. This is achieved through eye-tracking, allowing the user to scroll up and down or left and right, while voice commands can be used to navigate between pages.

The second feature is the ability to stick the phone to surfaces, thanks to the self-adhesive case. The case is an optional accessory that will allow it to be stuck to any surface, negating the need to hold it. ZTE says these features are designed to give us our hands back.

While the phone is just a concept idea right now, ZTE does have some idea of the level of specs it wants to achieve with this project. They’re pretty standard features you’ll find on most flagship Android smartphones these days and while no official hardware has been revealed, this is what ZTE is aiming to achieve with Project CSX.

  • Unlocked, 2 SIM slots for multiple band support*
  • 5.5″ FHD display
  • Dual rear cameras with enhanced image and zoom capabilities
  • Hi-Fi audio
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Large battery with quick charging capabilities
  • Expandable memory
  • Android Nougat operating system (+ upgradable to latest versions)

So when can we expect to see this phone? The official Kickstarter page lists it as being available by September 2017, but we all know how these things go. If the Kickstarter manages to be successful, I doubt we’ll see anything from Project CSX this year. The page just launched today and so far around $30k has been funded at the time of publishing.
local_offer    Kickstarter   Project CSX   ZTE  

stars Further Reading

Daydream is coming to the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and more

ZTE Blade V8 Pro hands-on

ZTE plans to release an Android Wear device in 2017

Nougat is coming to the ZTE Axon 7 soon

New leak suggests ZTE Blade V8 Pro variant on the way

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

5

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

6

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

7

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

8

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

10

more_vertLG publishes the January Android Security Bulletin
closeLG publishes January’s Android security bulletin ahead of Google

LG has published the full list of vulnerabilities that will be patched once Google releases the January Android Security Bulletin.