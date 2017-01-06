A few months ago ZTE started taking ideas from its community surrounding what they want to see in a smartphone. Now it looks like ZTE has taken that feedback and settled on a concept device, but they want your help to build it. The Project CSX Phone campaign has launched on Kickstarter with a goal of 500,000.

So what’s up with this new concept? Dubbed the Hawkeye by those consumers who responded to ZTE’s call for new features in phones, the idea is that this smartphone won’t require the use of two hands to navigate through common smartphone tasks. This is achieved through eye-tracking, allowing the user to scroll up and down or left and right, while voice commands can be used to navigate between pages.

The second feature is the ability to stick the phone to surfaces, thanks to the self-adhesive case. The case is an optional accessory that will allow it to be stuck to any surface, negating the need to hold it. ZTE says these features are designed to give us our hands back.

While the phone is just a concept idea right now, ZTE does have some idea of the level of specs it wants to achieve with this project. They’re pretty standard features you’ll find on most flagship Android smartphones these days and while no official hardware has been revealed, this is what ZTE is aiming to achieve with Project CSX.

Unlocked, 2 SIM slots for multiple band support*

5.5″ FHD display

Dual rear cameras with enhanced image and zoom capabilities

Hi-Fi audio

Fingerprint sensor

Large battery with quick charging capabilities

Expandable memory

Android Nougat operating system (+ upgradable to latest versions)

So when can we expect to see this phone? The official Kickstarter page lists it as being available by September 2017, but we all know how these things go. If the Kickstarter manages to be successful, I doubt we’ll see anything from Project CSX this year. The page just launched today and so far around $30k has been funded at the time of publishing.