Jan 6th, 2017

It’s time to start hearing about Q4 financial numbers from manufacturers. LG didn’t do great in 2016 with the LG G5 and LG V20. As a result, they’re expecting a pretty big operating loss. They have already announced preliminary earnings results. The numbers don’t look good.

First, the good news. Revenue is estimated to be higher than the previous quarter and year-over-year. Sales for Q4 were $12.3 Billion, which is an increase from $11 Billion in Q3 and just barely more than the $12.2 Billion in 2015. Now, for the bad. The operating loss is estimated at $29.5 Million. LG’s mobile division is clearly not doing well. Most of the profits are coming from appliances.

Can LG turn it around in 2017? Samsung has some bad publicity on their hands from the Note 7 fiasco. If smartphone owners are looking for a new brand, LG could cash in on some new customers.

[via LG]
local_offer    LG  

stars Further Reading

LG confirms the LG G6 won't be modular

This smart fridge runs WebOS and include Amazon's Alexa

LG unveils three Google Cast enabled sound bars at CES

LG G6 will cost less to build

LG publishes the January Android Security Bulletin

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

5

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

6

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

7

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

8

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

10

more_vertLG publishes the January Android Security Bulletin
closeLG publishes January’s Android security bulletin ahead of Google

LG has published the full list of vulnerabilities that will be patched once Google releases the January Android Security Bulletin.