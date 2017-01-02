Jan 2nd, 2017

Late last month, ASUS began teasing a couple of new smartphones which would be unveiled at CES 2017. However, it seems that Qualcomm spilled the beans on one of them, and it’s definitely a doozy.

The ASUS ZenFone AR will be the name of the device and will be the first to feature both Tango and Daydream capabilities. This is made possible by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor, which was unveiled in the July of 2016.

Lenovo’s PHAB2 Pro was famously the first device to feature Google’s Project Tango augmented reality features, although the device has seemingly not done too hot. ASUS is hoping to pick up the slack by being able to offer both AR and VR functionality.

Qualcomm also announced that all future Snapdragon 800 and 600 series processors will be Tango-enabled. This may open the door to many more devices featuring the useful tools and fun games that Tango has to offer. Hopefully, we’ll see better functionality and improved performance from other OEMs making for a better experience for all.

Qualcomm didn’t share any more information regarding the ASUS ZenFone AR, so we’ll have to wait until Wednesday for the official announcement from ASUS.

