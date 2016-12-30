Dec 30th, 2016

As early chatter suggested, Samsung is ending the Nougat beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge starting today. Those in the beta will no longer be receiving any updates, and submitted feedback through the dedicated apps for doing so will no longer be monitored (though Samsung has mentioned that they will continue to monitor feedback via other community channels).

Those on the beta will likely be able to continue using the beta version until a stable release is rolled out. This is what happened with yesteryear’s Marshmallow beta, so we would hope that hasn’t changed.

As far as timing on the official stable rollout, Samsung says they’re trying their “best” to have it out in January. That language leaves room for delays, so we’d go into 2017 assuming that date could slip for any given reason (especially if you have a carrier model).

[via SamMobile]
