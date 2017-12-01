Dec 1st, 2017

Tis the season for giving, and Spotify seems to be in the giving mood. The company has just adjusted its yearly Premium subscription pricing, making it possible for you to sing up for a yearly subscription for just $99.

While many folks are still opting for the likes of Google Play Music thanks to the seamless integration with Google Assistant, Spotify is still the most popular streaming platform. This deal brings the price down to $99, saving you about $20 over the regular price.

However, the catch here is for those who are subscribed to Spotify’s Family Plan, as there is no yearly discount being currently offered. On the other hand, this deal is available for both current and new subscribers, so you won’t be left in the dark if you’re like me and have already had a Spotify subscription for years.

If you want to jump on this deal, you have a month to do so, as the yearly subscription price will go back up after December 31st. Hit the button below to learn more, and let us know what your favorite streaming service is!

Sign up for Spotify Premium
