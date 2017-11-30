At the end of October, HMD Global announced the Nokia 2 at an event in India. The device marked the latest in the 2017 lineup of Nokia devices, but this option was by far the cheapest.

Fast forward to a couple of weeks ago and we saw a listing for the Nokia 2 pop-up on Amazon, but you couldn’t actually purchase the device. That has all changed as the Nokia 2 is now available from Amazon and is priced at just $99.

As a reminder, the Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display, with the new Snapdragon 212 SoC and 1GB of RAM. The device also comes equipped with 8GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The front facing camera measures in at 5MP, while the rear-camera features an 8MP autofocus sensor with an LED flash. As for the battery, HMD Global has packed a massive 4,100mAh battery which is being claimed as being able to last for at least 2-days before the device needs to be recharged.

This is quite a feat nowadays for any smartphone, but this budget option seems to hit the nail on the head for its price point. If you want to pick one up for yourself, you can do so via the button below. So let us know if you’ve decided to pick one up to tinker around with, or if you’ve picked one up to give your little one a starter smartphone.