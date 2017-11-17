Nov 17th, 2017

The Nokia 2 was announced at an event in New Delhi back in October, where HMD Global took the wraps off of its latest budget option. However, at the time there was no solid confirmation that the device would be made available here in the States.

It seems we have our final confirmation as the Nokia 2 is now listed on Amazon in any of its three color options. Pricing for the device starts at $99 and you will be able to take advantage of free Prime shipping once the device is actually available.

Specs for the Nokia 2 include a 5-inch HD display, while Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 212 SoC has been coupled with 1GB of RAM to power the device. Also included is 8GB of expandable storage, which can take advantage of a microSD card up to 128GB.

The front-facing camera features a 5MP “fixed-focus” sensor, while the rear camera comes equipped with an 8MP autofocus sensor with an LED flash. However, the biggest piece of information regarding the Nokia 2 comes down to the battery.

A rather substantial 4,100mAh battery has been packed into the Nokia 2, with claims that the device will last for at least 2-days before needing a charge. It will be interesting to see if the device can actually follow through on those claims, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Let us know if you’re going to be picking up the Nokia 2, and you can hit the button below to try and pre-order one today!

Buy the Nokia 2 on Amazon
