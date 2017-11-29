Nov 29th, 2017

Apple and Qualcomm have been duking it out in an extended legal battle against one another for the better part of a year over licensing fee disputes between the two companies. Apple says that Qualcomm charges ridiculous licensing fees and Qualcomm has done everything they can in retaliation. Back in July, Qualcomm filed a complaint with the ITC over sales of the iPhone in the US, which the regulatory body agreed to investigate.

Apple denies that it has infringed on Qualcomm’s patents, alleging that such patents were invalid. Now the company has revised the original answer to the suit with a U.S. District Court in San Diego. Apple says that at least of its own battery life patents have been violated by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 and 820 processors, which were used to power most popular flagship Android devices in 2015 and 2016.

Apple says its patents surrounding ensuring that the processor in a device only draws minimum power and turns off parts when not needed were violated.

“Apple began seeking those patents years before Qualcomm began seeking the patents it asserts against Apple in this case.”

Qualcomm filed its original battery countersuit back in July before it made the official complaints to the ITC in an attempt to get iPhone sales halted in the US. Since then, they’ve spent a considerable amount of time highlighting Android firsts in an effort to undermine Apple’s iPhone X marketing.
local_offer    Apple   Qualcomm  

stars Further Reading

Samsung closing in on Apple's sales lead for Q3 2017

Qualcomm shareholders want $80 per share from Broadcom

Galaxy S8 more popular with adults, iPhone with teens

Apple retakes the wearable crown in Q3 2017 sales

Qualcomm denies creating OnePlus backdoor app

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

3

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

6

more_vertYou can find great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now
closeDeal: Huawei Watch 2 for $180, Band 2 Pro for $50, Mate 9 bundle for $399, and more

You can find a handful of great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now. The manufacturer is the subject of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the day, so hurry on over before it’s too late.

7

more_vertBlack Friday Deals on Android Smartwatches
closeLooking for a new smartwatch? Check out these Black Friday deals

Looking for a new smartwatch during Black Friday? Check out these deals on Fossil’s wide range of wearables, the ASUS ZenWatch 3 and more.

8

more_vertBest Offline Android Games
close10 Best Offline Games Games for Android

Whether you’re stuck in a dead zone with nothing to do or you’re taking a cross-country road trip, here are some of the best offline offline Android games to play!

9

more_vertAndroid Oreo comes to the LG V30
closeOreo comes to the LG V30 and V30 Plus in South Korea

LG has started rolling out the Android Oreo beta to owners of the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus in the company’s home country of South Korea. The final build is expected to launch next month.

10

more_vertGoogle says fix for random Pixel 2 reboots incoming
closeFix for fringe reboot issues on Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL on the way

The random reboot issue experienced by some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners has been identified by Google and a fix will be issued soon.