Nov 29th, 2017

As if Android didn’t have enough internet browsers, another option has just exited its beta program and is now available for everyone to download. Back in October, Microsoft Edge was announced as coming to Android, and then a couple of weeks later the preview version of the application made its way to the Play Store.

Microsoft Edge, now available on Android, creates one continuous browsing experience for Windows 10 users across their devices. Content and data sync seamlessly in the background, so users can browse across devices, without skipping a beat. 

The biggest feature that Microsoft Edge offers is for those who use Windows 10 and want to continue viewing content from their mobile device to their computer, and vice-versa. Additionally, and as expected, the new Microsoft Edge Android browser also comes equipped with the ability to work seamlessly with other Microsoft applications, such as Outlook, Bing, and the new Microsoft Launcher.

Here are some of the other features included with the new Microsoft Edge browser:

  • Continue on PC: Go anywhere and pick up where you left off by seamlessly moving content between your mobile device and PC (requires Windows 10 Fall Creator’s Update).
  • Data Sync: Your favorites and reading list are synced across your devices, so no matter the device, your browser is always personalized to you. 
  • Hub View: With your favorites, reading list, history and books all in one place, finding and managing your content is made simple.
  • Reading View: Reorganize the content on a webpage to make it easier to focus on what you’re reading.
  • QR Code Reader: Easily read QR codes at the touch of a button. Microsoft Edge will pull up the reading and information right onto your screen. 
  • Voice Search: You can now use your voice to search the web. Ask a question or speak a prompt to use the web in more natural, familiar ways. 
  • InPrivate: When you browse with InPrivate mode, your browsing data (like your history, temporary internet files, and cookies) isn’t saved on your PC once you’re done.

I’ve given the Microsoft Edge browser a spin for a few days and it seems to work pretty well for a browser, but since my main PC is not a Windows 10 computer, I haven’t been able to truly test these new features out just yet. Hit the button below to download it for yourself, and let us know how everything is working for you so far.

