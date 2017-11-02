Nov 2nd, 2017

Qualcomm and Apple have been in a protracted legal battle for several months now involving Qualcomm’s monopolistic practices and trade bans on iPhone devices. The latest in the saga surfaced yesterday morning when Qualcomm filed yet another lawsuit against Apple in a California state court in San Diego. Qualcomm alleges that Apple may have “used its unprecedented access” to code to share secrets with rival chipset maker Intel.

The full suit says Apple is being sued for a breach of contract that governs how software can be used to make chipsets work with other parts of the smartphone, in addition to communicating with carrier networks. Apple and Qualcomm’s legal tussle involves a dispute over Qualcomm’s licensing fees that it charges, with Apple stating that Qualcomm is charging too much and leveraging its position as the dominant smartphone chipset maker illegally. Qualcomm claims that Apple is lying to regulators in an attempt to get Qualcomm to charge less for licensing fees.

Qualcomm has sought a trade ban on the iPhone in the US and shortly before Apple unveiled the iPhone X to the world back in September, Qualcomm shared a giant list of things Android did first in an effort to take some of the wind out of Apple’s sails for what it eventually went on to claim was a revolutionary phone.

