Nov 29th, 2017

Anyone reading the news as of late will notice the onslaught of sexual harassment complaints being lodged against many people of importance, including entertainers, politicians, businessmen, and journalists. That’s why it’s worth taking pause at this story coming out of The Information about Andy Rubin’s own “inappropriate” musings.

According to them, Rubin’s exit from Google in 2014 wasn’t purely coincidental or due to grander desires. Instead, it was supposedly due to a relationship — a consensual one, we should point out — gone bad.

The issue seems to boil down to policy misconduct, with the report suggesting Rubin and the mystery woman were required to disclose their relationship as the two had been working in the Android division, with her being his subordinate. This would require a change of division by one of them under Google’s policy. Google is said to have investigated the matter, and shortly after the results of that investigation were determined he made his exit.

For their part, Rubin’s spokesperson Mike Sitrick has clarified that any relationship that Andy Rubin had while at Google was purely consensual and that reports of misconduct are also inaccurate.

Any relationship that Mr. Rubin had while at Google was consensual. Mr. Rubin was never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct while at Google and he did not, either while at Google or since.

Curiously enough, though, Rubin decided to take a leave of absence from his new company — Essential — just as the news broke. That, too, could be coincidental as there is no definitive statement from Rubin’s camp on this story or his current leave, though that won’t stop the masses from drawing up conclusions based on the parallels in play.
local_offer    Alphabet   Andy Rubin   Essential   Google  

stars Further Reading

Google AI can spot spies

Google says fix for random Pixel 2 reboots incoming

Essential Phone + 360-degree camera only $400!

Some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices are randomly rebooting

Google to face regulators over location data collection

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

3

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

6

more_vertOreo beta comes to select Moto Z owners
closeMotorola begins testing Android Oreo for the Moto Z lineup

Motorola has started rolling out the beta for Android Oreo to select owners of the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force in Brazil.

7

more_vertBlack Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
closeDon’t miss these killer deals on Bluetooth speakers for Black Friday

Don’t miss these great Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers if you’re looking to deck out your home.

8

more_vertYou can find great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now
closeDeal: Huawei Watch 2 for $180, Band 2 Pro for $50, Mate 9 bundle for $399, and more

You can find a handful of great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now. The manufacturer is the subject of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the day, so hurry on over before it’s too late.

9

more_vertNew BlackBerry device shows up on Geekbench
closeThe BlackBerry KeyOne successor may have shown up on Geekbench

An unknown BlackBerry device has passed through Geekbench, revealing the device to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

10

more_vertGoogle has fixed the Pixel 2 locked bootloader issue
closeGoogle has fixed issue of locked bootloaders on Pixel 2 devices

Google has issued a fix for those affected by a locked bootloader on the Pixel 2. You’ll have to factory reset your phone to get the bootloader to unlocked state, however.