Anyone reading the news as of late will notice the onslaught of sexual harassment complaints being lodged against many people of importance, including entertainers, politicians, businessmen, and journalists. That’s why it’s worth taking pause at this story coming out of The Information about Andy Rubin’s own “inappropriate” musings.

According to them, Rubin’s exit from Google in 2014 wasn’t purely coincidental or due to grander desires. Instead, it was supposedly due to a relationship — a consensual one, we should point out — gone bad.

The issue seems to boil down to policy misconduct, with the report suggesting Rubin and the mystery woman were required to disclose their relationship as the two had been working in the Android division, with her being his subordinate. This would require a change of division by one of them under Google’s policy. Google is said to have investigated the matter, and shortly after the results of that investigation were determined he made his exit.

For their part, Rubin’s spokesperson Mike Sitrick has clarified that any relationship that Andy Rubin had while at Google was purely consensual and that reports of misconduct are also inaccurate.

Any relationship that Mr. Rubin had while at Google was consensual. Mr. Rubin was never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct while at Google and he did not, either while at Google or since.

Curiously enough, though, Rubin decided to take a leave of absence from his new company — Essential — just as the news broke. That, too, could be coincidental as there is no definitive statement from Rubin’s camp on this story or his current leave, though that won’t stop the masses from drawing up conclusions based on the parallels in play.