Nov 29th, 2017

Back in October, ZTE held an event in New York to announce its first dual-display smartphone with the ZTE Axon M. The device launched back on the first of November and has received mixed reviews so far. However, now AT&T is offering a nice little freebie for those who want to pick up the device for themselves.

ZTE Axon M Specs

  • 2 x 5.2-inch 1080p displays
  • Snapdragon 821 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB of expandable storage
  • 20MP camera (acts as front and rear facing)
  • 3,180mAh battery
  • Headphone jack

For a limited time, AT&T is offering a free $100 Visa “reward card” to everyone who purchases the Axon M. As is the case with most of these rewards cards, you’ll need to activate a new line of service and will need to keep the account active for at least 30 days. Once completed, AT&T will ship the gift card to you within 8-10 weeks after the service activation.

Of course, this isn’t as great of a deal as some would hope, but at least you’re getting something for purchasing ZTE’s latest and greatest. If you want to learn more about the device, hit the links below, and let us know if you would pick up an Axon M for yourself.

Buy the ZTE Axon M

Recommended Reading
local_offer    AT&T   ZTE   ZTE Axon M  

stars Further Reading

ZTE Axon 7 has ceased production

AT&T and Time Warner merger halted

Cricket Black Friday deals offer free & cheap phones

Can't make calls on AT&T? Try restarting your device

Moto Tab is the first Motorola tablet in 5 years

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

3

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

6

more_vertOreo beta comes to select Moto Z owners
closeMotorola begins testing Android Oreo for the Moto Z lineup

Motorola has started rolling out the beta for Android Oreo to select owners of the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force in Brazil.

7

more_vertBlack Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
closeDon’t miss these killer deals on Bluetooth speakers for Black Friday

Don’t miss these great Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers if you’re looking to deck out your home.

8

more_vertYou can find great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now
closeDeal: Huawei Watch 2 for $180, Band 2 Pro for $50, Mate 9 bundle for $399, and more

You can find a handful of great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now. The manufacturer is the subject of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the day, so hurry on over before it’s too late.

9

more_vertNew BlackBerry device shows up on Geekbench
closeThe BlackBerry KeyOne successor may have shown up on Geekbench

An unknown BlackBerry device has passed through Geekbench, revealing the device to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

10

more_vertGoogle has fixed the Pixel 2 locked bootloader issue
closeGoogle has fixed issue of locked bootloaders on Pixel 2 devices

Google has issued a fix for those affected by a locked bootloader on the Pixel 2. You’ll have to factory reset your phone to get the bootloader to unlocked state, however.