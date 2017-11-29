Back in October, ZTE held an event in New York to announce its first dual-display smartphone with the ZTE Axon M. The device launched back on the first of November and has received mixed reviews so far. However, now AT&T is offering a nice little freebie for those who want to pick up the device for themselves.

ZTE Axon M Specs

2 x 5.2-inch 1080p displays

Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB RAM

64GB of expandable storage

20MP camera (acts as front and rear facing)

3,180mAh battery

Headphone jack

For a limited time, AT&T is offering a free $100 Visa “reward card” to everyone who purchases the Axon M. As is the case with most of these rewards cards, you’ll need to activate a new line of service and will need to keep the account active for at least 30 days. Once completed, AT&T will ship the gift card to you within 8-10 weeks after the service activation.

Of course, this isn’t as great of a deal as some would hope, but at least you’re getting something for purchasing ZTE’s latest and greatest. If you want to learn more about the device, hit the links below, and let us know if you would pick up an Axon M for yourself.

