Google’s AI technology is pretty impressive, sometimes it’s even a little scary. It can identify people in photos, identify songs with cryptic descriptions, and now it can spy sneaky people looking at your phone. Google researchers are showing off a project they call “electronic screen protector.”

The project uses a Pixel phone and the front-facing camera to detect when more than one person is looking at the screen. The AI detects eyes and can interrupt what you’re doing to show the camera view and identify the perpetrator. It even adds a Snapchat-like rainbow effect to the perp.

The researchers claim it can identify a person’s eyes in 2 milliseconds. What do you think about a feature like this? Obviously, in some cases you want someone to be looking at your phone, but there are certain situations where you might not. Would you use this?

[via Quartz]