Yesterday, we reported on an issue that appeared on the Google Issue Tracker for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL which seemingly caused random reboots for both devices. Those experiencing the issue on their device were able to narrow it down to a fringe issue of being connected to LTE in a low signal area, which caused kernel panics from the phone’s modem.

After some lengthy back and forth with those affected, a Google community manager has updated the thread to let those affected know that a fix will be rolling out soon.

Have you been experiencing random reboot issues with your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL? Most people who reported the issue in the thread seemed to have the most issues when stuck inside concrete buildings or other areas with poor signal.