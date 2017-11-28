Nov 28th, 2017

The mobile landscape is full of competition in every area. When one company unveils something new, it’s a mad dash to try and make a better version. Apple seemingly made a better version of face unlock with Face ID and now everyone is trying to match it. Huawei claims that they have built better technology.

The main component in Apple’s Face ID is the TrueDepth face detection camera system. It’s not just a front-facing camera looking for your face. Huawei teased a depth-sensing camera system of their own at the end of the Honor V10 announcement. It can capture 300,000 points in 10 seconds, which is 10 times as many as the iPhone X.

Huawei’s system is secure enough to be used for mobile payments, unlike the face unlock on most Android phones. They even showed off an Animoji clone that could tell if your tongue was sticking out. The technology for this type of security should only get better.

[via Engadget]

 
local_offer    Face Unlock   Huawei  

stars Further Reading

Honor V10 announced in China

Honor 7X to be announced on Dec 5th

Honor V10 Specs Leaked

Honor V10 will be unveiled on Nov. 28th

Apple retakes the wearable crown in Q3 2017 sales

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertSave $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon
closeSave up to $100 off these Samsung tablets from Amazon

Looking for a good deal on a new tablet this Black Friday? Amazon has discounted several Samsung tablets by $100. Lots of different pricepoints covered.

3

more_vertFacebook Messenger adds 4K photo sharing
closeFacebook Messenger now lets you send photos in 4K resolution

It’s been a long time coming, but after dominating the messaging space, Facebook Messenger is finally giving users the ability to share photos in 4K resolution. It’s about damn time.

4

more_vertYou can now buy & sell smart home devices on Swappa
closeYou can now buy, sell, and trade smart home devices at Swappa

Swappa now has a new category for buying and selling smart home devices like the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. Check it out if you’re considering switching to either ecosystem.

5

more_vertGet 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99
closeGet three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 [DEAL]

Snag three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for only $0.99 if you’ve never tried the service before. Prime members keep the service for $7.99/mo, non-Prime for $9.99/mo.

6

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

7

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

8

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

10

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.