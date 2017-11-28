Nov 28th, 2017

For the last month or so, Honor has been teasing its latest device ahead of today’s announcement, and now the Honor V10 is officially here. Many of the rumors have been confirmed, with the device coming equipped with an all-new 6-inch, 18:9 display, along with dual cameras, and Android Oreo in tow.

While the 5.99-inch 2:1 display is nice and all, looking at the specs, we have a device that is truly impressive. The V10 is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 chipset, which has been coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

Also found on the front of the device is a 13MP selfie camera, which also includes Huawei’s new facial recognition software to give users another way to unlock their device securely. Squeezed just below the display, on the tiny chin, is a fingerprint scanner which is a surprising move, considering the fact that many other OEM’s are beginning to move this scanner to the rear.

Honor V10 Specs

  • 5.99-inch LCD Display (2,160 x 1080)
  • Kirin 970 SoC
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB Expandable Storage
  • 13MP Front-Facing Camera
  • 16MP/20MP Rear-Facing Cameras
  • 3,750mAh Battery
  • Android 8.0 Oreo w/ EMUI 8.0

Speaking of the back of the device, we have Honor’s logo slapped in the middle of the device, with the dual camera module placed in the top left-hand corner. The primary 16MP sensor provides color for pictures, while the secondary 20MP sensor is one of the monochrome variety, which can be coupled together, much like those found on the Moto Z2 Force. While neither of these sensors comes equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), the company did confirm the cameras to include the same Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition features found on the Mate 10 lineup.

Other features of the Honor V10 include the fact that it will be shipping with Android 8.0 Oreo, with Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 skin overlay. The device also comes equipped with a 3,750mAh battery, which can be fast charged from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, according to Honor. Finally, the “big” difference between the V10 and the Mate 10 lineup is the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, not everything is roses and daisies for the Honor V10, which does not feature any type of waterproof rating. This will definitely be a letdown for those looking for a budget device but want to not have to worry about getting things wet.

As for pricing, the Honor V10 will go on sale in China starting on December 5th, and the device is priced at CNY 2,699 (~$405). However, those looking to see the V10 make its way to the US or European markets will have to wait until December 5th. This is the date of an event in London where we are expecting to hear more about a more global launch of the V10.

Let us know what you think about the V10 in the comments below, and if you’ll be looking to get one for yourself if the device lands in the States.
Honor   Honor V10   Huawei  

