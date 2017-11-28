The success of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been a driving factor in Samsung’s sales reports this year, as evidenced by the latest data compiled by Strategy Analytics. While Apple still accounted for 32% of the industry’s revenue for July through September, Samsung’s share jumped to 23.1% in the same period.

That’s an 8.9% percentage gap between the two and that gap has only gotten narrower since 2015, when Samsung’s revenue was still 15.5% away from Apple’s lead. While Apple may enjoy a lead on combined revenue, Samsung’s shipments accounted for 21.2% of the market, while Apple’s share was 11.4% in the same July through September period.

The report suggests that the lackluster performance and delay the iPhone X is to blame for Apple’s lack of shipments, in addition to Samsung expanding its mid-range and budget lines with the release of new Galaxy S and Galaxy A smartphones.