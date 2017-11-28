Nov 28th, 2017

The success of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been a driving factor in Samsung’s sales reports this year, as evidenced by the latest data compiled by Strategy Analytics. While Apple still accounted for 32% of the industry’s revenue for July through September, Samsung’s share jumped to 23.1% in the same period.

That’s an 8.9% percentage gap between the two and that gap has only gotten narrower since 2015, when Samsung’s revenue was still 15.5% away from Apple’s lead. While Apple may enjoy a lead on combined revenue, Samsung’s shipments accounted for 21.2% of the market, while Apple’s share was 11.4% in the same July through September period.

The report suggests that the lackluster performance and delay the iPhone X is to blame for Apple’s lack of shipments, in addition to Samsung expanding its mid-range and budget lines with the release of new Galaxy S and Galaxy A smartphones.

local_offer    Apple   iPhone X   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 8   Samsung Galaxy S8  

stars Further Reading

Samsung granted patent for embedded fingerprint scanner

Motorola takes shot at Samsung

Samsung's new battery tech

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Star Wars Edition coming soon?

Save $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertSave $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon
closeSave up to $100 off these Samsung tablets from Amazon

Looking for a good deal on a new tablet this Black Friday? Amazon has discounted several Samsung tablets by $100. Lots of different pricepoints covered.

3

more_vertFacebook Messenger adds 4K photo sharing
closeFacebook Messenger now lets you send photos in 4K resolution

It’s been a long time coming, but after dominating the messaging space, Facebook Messenger is finally giving users the ability to share photos in 4K resolution. It’s about damn time.

4

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

5

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

6

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

8

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.

9

more_vertUber location sharing for riders
closeUber adds live location sharing for riders to make pick-ups even easier

Uber has added live location sharing for passengers now too. For those times when there’s not an easy spot for a pick-up, your driver will be able to see exactly where you are on a map.

10

more_vertOreo beta comes to select Moto Z owners
closeMotorola begins testing Android Oreo for the Moto Z lineup

Motorola has started rolling out the beta for Android Oreo to select owners of the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force in Brazil.