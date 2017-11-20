Nov 20th, 2017

With all of the news surrounding the new OnePlus 5T, the company has been hard at work on its Android Oreo update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. After releasing the Open Beta a little over a month ago, OnePlus has just released the final, non-beta, version of OxygenOS 5.0 which is based on Oreo.

In addition to all of the goodies found in stock Android 8.0 Oreo, OnePlus has thrown in a few extra features including ‘Parallel Apps’. This allows you to sign into the same social media account with two different logins. Here’s the list of the highlights coming:

System

  • Update to Android O (8.0)
  • Added Parallel Apps
  • Added Picture in Picture
  • Added Auto-fill
  • Added Smart text selection
  • New Quick Settings design
  • Updated security patch to September

Launcher

  • Added notification dots
  • New app folder design
  • Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus

Since this is the final version of the update and not an Open Beta, you’ll have to wait for the OTA notification to arrive on your device before being able to update. However, it seems that there are already a few community members who have received the update, so hopefully, it won’t take an annoyingly long time to hit your phone.

Let us know if you have received the update on your device of choice and how it’s running for you so far. If you want to learn more about the OnePlus 3/3T Oreo update, hit the link below.

[OnePlus]
