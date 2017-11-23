Nov 23rd, 2017

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential. Of course I’m talking about smartphones, in particular those running Android. The possibilities are as limitless as your imagination, but here are 5 of my favorites to get you started.

Your friends and loved ones are now targets. The first step to any good phone prank is to find an unattended phone without a security lock. Let the pranking begin.

Contacts Switcheroo

switcheroo

One of the oldest phone tricks in the book is a prank that I call Contacts Switcheroo. In this prank you will trick your target into calling or texting the wrong person. All you’re going to do is change the phone number of your target’s most used contact to someone they might not want to call or text. Here is one mischievous example that could prove to be very embarrassing to your target.

  1. Open the People or Contacts app
  2. Copy the phone number for their most contacted friend
  3. Now find their mom or dad
  4. Change their parents phone number to the number you copied
  5. Make sure to save!

Now when your target goes to call or text their parents they will instead be talking to a friend. The real embarrassing results of this prank will come if your target does a lot of texting. They could accidentally send an embarrassing text to their friend, like “can you pick up some Pepto, I have diarrhea.” This is just one example of how you can use this prank.

TalkBack and Big Text

unnamed

This prank will drive your target crazy, and is hilarious for you to watch as it happens. Android has some very handy options for people with disabilities in the Accessibility settings. For the purpose of this prank we will be using these options to annoy your target. Every time your target touches something on the screen, or they get a notification, a voice will narrate it. On top of that we will also make all of the text gigantic. This is going to be great.

  1. Go to Settings > Accessibility
  2. Scroll down and check the box next to “Large text”
  3. Scroll back up and tap on “TalkBalk.” Flip the switch in the upper right to “on”
  4. Tap “OK” on the pop-up screen (a tutorial may show you how to use TalkBack mode)
  5. Back out of the Settings so your target has no idea how to turn this off*

Now sit back and watch as your target tries to figure out how the heck to use their phone. Every single tap they make will be politely narrated for your enjoyment.

*In order to navigate in TalkBack mode you will need to tap once to highlight and then double-tap to actually select something. To scroll you need to use two fingers.

Cracked Screen

crack

Nothing is worse than cracking the screen on your smartphone. We can use the tragedy of a cracked screen to make an awesome prank. Next time your target so much as touches their device it will look like a nasty crack has ruined it. The best part about this prank is a simple app will do all the work for us.

  1. Open the Play Store and search for “cracked screen”
  2. Download “Crack Your Screen Prank
  3. Open the app and go into the settings
  4. Check the box next to “Touch to Crack”
  5. Tap “Back” and then “Ready!”
  6. Go back to the homescreen and lock the device

Next time your target picks up their phone the screen will crack when they touch the screen. Explain to them that sometimes screens just randomly crack. There isn’t much they can do, but try shaking the phone.

Fake Battery Charging Apps

vlcsnap-2014-07-29-16h05m46s215

The last two pranks work if you know someone who is extremely gullible or a young child. These two apps will make your target think they can charge their phone by simply setting it in the sun or shaking vigorously. Of course neither of these things will work, and your target will eventually realize that. With egg on their face.

This prank is all about the set up and your ability to act. It works best if your target is already low on battery and they are complaining. Here’s what to do:

  • Tell them about this cool new app that can charge a phone with the sun or by shaking it
  • Once you sell them on the idea, or they want proof, ask for their phone and download one of the apps below

Google Play: Android Solar ChargerShake to Charge

The Android Solar Charger app will actually use the light sensor to show if the phone is in sunlight. After you install the app hand it back to your target and tell them to hold it up to the sun or a window. Watch as they see the bar go up and they begin to believe it is working. Try to stifle your laughter.

The Shake to Charge app will show how much battery is currently available. Hand the phone back to your target so they can shake it. Once they start shaking the battery will animate to show that the device is charging. Sit back and watch them tire out and then check the real battery level to see it has not changed at all. Tell them to try harder.

***

There is nothing better than a good prank. Hopefully this list will create an outbreak of Android pranking in your group of friends. Be sure to let us know if you successfully pull off one of these pranks. But remember, every good prank comes with retaliation. Watch your back. What is your favorite prank to use when someone leaves their phone unattended? Have you ever been pranked? Let us know!
local_offer    Android Life  Best of Phandroid  humor  

stars Further Reading

Best Offline Android Games

What to do if I forgot my lock pattern?

7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

6 Camera Tips to take better photos on Android

7 Best Phone Chargers for Android

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

3

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

4

more_vertBest New Apps this Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

6

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

7

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

8

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

9

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.

10

more_vert7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving
close7 ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of Thanksgiving

Check out these great ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of your Thanksgiving holiday, from prepping for dinner and travel to having fun with the whole family.