Nov 23rd, 2017

Smartphones are usually connected to the internet, whether that’s WiFi at your house or mobile data on the road. Therefore, a lot of popular games rely on the internet to function. But what about those times when you don’t have an internet connection, or maybe you don’t want to burn your data plan?

Whether you’re stuck in a dead zone with nothing to do or you’re taking a cross-country road trip, here are some of the best offline offline Android games to play!

BADLAND

BADLAND is an epic side-scrolling adventure platformer. You control one of the forest dwellers to find out what’s going on and along the way you discover an astonishing number of imaginative traps and obstacles. There is a sequel to BADLAND, but it wasn’t made by the same developers.

DOWNLOAD: BADLAND

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Battle Slimes

Battle Slimes is a fun platformer. Control speedy and bouncy slime blobs as you compete with friends and family. Score by stomping or hitting rivals with colorful bubbles. This platformer/shooter game features simple one-button jump controls. Play against the computer or up to four friends in matches. Choose from two different game modes and four different battle arenas.

DOWNLOAD: Battle Slimes

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.1/5

Crashlands

The goal of Crashlands is to finish your delivery route despite crashing your ship. You’ll run across creatures of all sorts along the way. In order to get past them, you’ll need to build a shelter, weapons, and collect items to help you escape. It’s funny, quirky, and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

DOWNLOAD: Crashlands

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.8/5

Crossy Road

Crossy Road is all about getting as far as possible without being killed. You have to cross busy roads, rivers filled with logs and lily pads, railways, and more. Unlike Bing Bong, you can move forward, left, right, and back, but if you take too long to move you’ll be abducted by an eagle.

DOWNLOAD: Crossy Road

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Geometry Wars 3

Geometry Wars is a game that puts you in arenas with the goal of blowing up the bad guys. There are over 100 levels in 2D and 3D environments, 12 different battle modes, companion drones that can help you, and super abilities. You can use Bluetooth controllers and play on Android TV, too.

DOWNLOAD: Geometry Wars 3

  • Price: $3.99
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5

NBA Jam

NBA Jam is one of the best basketball games ever made. You can play this arcade-style basketball game against your friends or the computer. The game uses WiFi or Bluetooth (for offline play) to connect to your friends’ devices. You can play together without sharing a small display. NBA Jam is fast-paced, full of dunking, and tons of fun.

DOWNLOAD: NBA Jam

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.3/5

Smash Hit

Breaking glass is fun, and that is all you do in Smash Hit. You are given a limited amount of marbles that can be flung at glass obstacles. You need to break them in order to safely pass through. To collect more marbles you can smash glass cones and collect other power-ups along the way.

DOWNLOAD: Smash Hit

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Stupid Zombies 2

There are many games that have similar gameplay to Angry Birds, but Stupid Zombies is one of the best. Instead of flinging birds at pigs you get to headshot zombies with a shotgun. The goal is to factor in the ricochet of the bullets to kill all the zombies in as few shots as possible.

DOWNLOAD: Stupid Zombies 2

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.2/5

Ticket to Ride

This game is an adaptation of Days of Wonder’s best-selling train board game. It supports pass-and-play for up to four players. The goal of the game is to collect cards of various types of train cars and use them to claim railway routes that connect cities in various countries around the world.

DOWNLOAD: Ticket to Ride

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.3/5

Worms 4

In this classic game, you control a team of worms. At your disposal is a long list of weapons and actions that you can use to defeat your opponents’ team of worms. Players take turns attacking each other until only one team remains.

DOWNLOAD: Worms 4

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.1/5

More Great Games

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of great games to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous lists to highlight some of our favorites. Check out the lists below to explore even more!
