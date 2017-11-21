The HTC U11 is easily one of the best Android devices to launch this year. If you’ve been waiting around for the holiday season to snag a great deal on the phone, the time is now. As part of their Black Friday sale, HTC is taking $50-off the HTC U11 and throwing in a free pair of JBL USB-C headphones and an HTC Fetch as an extra incentive.

The HTC Fetch is a Bluetooth tracking key fob and normally priced at $25, while the JBL headphones run $200 and feature active noise cancellation and adaptive noise control. Not a bad value and makes an altogether nice package for those looking to gift the device to a loved one.

With the new lower price, the HTC U11 drops to $600 for the 64GB model with 4GB RAM, or $680 for the 128GB model with 6GB RAM. HTC also offers 24 months financing with $0 down and 0% interest if you want to make payments. For all those interested, link provided below.