While some folks are still wondering if the Misfit Vapor is a viable smartwatch, Misfit has introduced its latest option with the Misfit Command. This is a hybrid smartwatch, and gives you a more classic look on the wrist, without dealing with all of the extra hubbub.

It seems that the traditional smartwatch is being put to the wayside from many OEM’s, as we are seeing a shift in focus to fitness trackers and hybrid smartwatches. The Command falls into the latter category, as it offers a “sleek, minimalist design’, which has a traditional watch face.

However, that’s not all that the Command offers, as you will also be able to track your steps, distance, calories, and your sleep. Plus, you will receive notifications on the Command thanks to various cues on the smartwatch itself.

There is also a smart button included which will allow you to control your music, take a picture quickly, or find your phone if you’ve misplaced it. Finally, the stainless steel body is water resistant up to 50 meters, allowing you to take it for a swim without worrying about damaging the watch.

The most compelling aspect of the Command may come down to pricing. The Misfit Command is priced at $149.99, but for a limited time you can save 25% and get the smartwatch for just $112.49. If you hit the button below, you can pre-order it today, and the Command will begin shipping on November 28th.