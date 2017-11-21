One of the best deals going around this Black Friday is the ability to get the Google Home Mini for just $29. Down from its regular price of $50, this is likely to be an extremely hot ticket item considering it’s Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo Dot.

While we know that the $29 Home Mini can be had at the likes of Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, you’re stuck waiting until Friday to be able to take advantage of the deal. However, there’s some luck for those who don’t want to wait until Friday and want to get the deal today.

Lowe’s (yes, the home improvement store), is offering the Google Home Mini for just $29, but you don’t have to wait until Friday. That’s right, the deal is live right now, and you can head over to the online storefront, or to your local Lowe’s location to grab one.

Plus, Lowe’s is also offering in-store pickup, making it possible for you to snag one now, and then go pick one up after you’ve left work for the day. If you want to check out this deal, hit the button below and grab your $29 Google Home Mini today!