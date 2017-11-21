Nov 21st, 2017

Back in September, Amazon Echo Show owners began reporting that they couldn’t access YouTube content on their device. The message that popped up said, “Currently, Google is not supporting YouTube on Echo Show.” Google confirmed the block by stating they believed the presentation of YouTube on the Echo Show was in violation of their terms of service, “creating a broken user experience.”

Amazon Echo Show owners mirrored Google’s own opinion, with many lamenting that searching for content on the YouTube app felt broken and there wasn’t even a reliable way to look at your channel subscriptions. The layout was custom designed for the Amazon Echo show, but it left a lot to be desired. Now, Amazon has confirmed that YouTube is back and it seems all they did was update the app to showcase the web version of YouTube.

Check out this comparison of the two side-by-side that was taken by VoiceBot.

The shot on the left shows what the Amazon Echo Show YouTube interface looked like before this change, while the shot on the right shows the Echo Show YouTube interface from this month. It’s clear Amazon just shows the YouTube webpage to get around Google’s terms of service for the way YouTube is shown, but it doesn’t make for a pretty presentation on the Echo Show.

An Amazon representative also confirmed that the company is looking into providing more video sources for content, including those from Vimeo, Dailymotion and more. While it’s nice to see YouTube is once again accessible on the Amazon Echo Show, it’s hard to ignore that this seems to be a workaround to keep users happy while Amazon works on building a more fluid YouTube experience for the device.

GET AMAZON ECHO SHOW
local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Echo Show   Google   youtube  

stars Further Reading

DEAL: Google Home Mini just $29 at Lowe's

Product (RED) Amazon Echo Debuted

DEAL: Get the Moto X4 for just $299

A fix is coming for the Pixel 2 buzzing issues

7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

2

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

3

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

4

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

5

more_vertBest New Apps this Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

7

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

8

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.

9

more_vert7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving
close7 ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of Thanksgiving

Check out these great ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of your Thanksgiving holiday, from prepping for dinner and travel to having fun with the whole family.

10

more_vertGet a free year of Amazon Prime with MetroPCS
closeMetroPCS offering a year of Amazon Prime and a free phone

Not to be outdone by its own parent company, MetroPCS is now offering new customers a free year of Amazon Prime alongside a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for a limited time.